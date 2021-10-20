CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 247,867 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,867 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of salesforce.com worth $372,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 245.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 869,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $212,439,000 after acquiring an additional 617,955 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in salesforce.com by 54.9% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $288.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.61. The firm has a market cap of $282.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $295.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 792,528 shares of company stock valued at $207,764,621. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

