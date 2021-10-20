CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 5,412 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,555,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Raytheon Technologies worth $388,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after purchasing an additional 423,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after purchasing an additional 597,151 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,777,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,172 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.77. 52,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,048,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

