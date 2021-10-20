CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 531,722 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.40% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $308,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,642,000 after buying an additional 96,168 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,716,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,567,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

NYSE MLM traded up $10.44 on Wednesday, hitting $381.00. 3,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.70 and a 1-year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

