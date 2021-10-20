CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 2.60% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $316,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.