CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 550,929 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 123.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.86% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $253,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.73. 5,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.17. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $311.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

