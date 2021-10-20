CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 5,772 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.30% of Honeywell International worth $454,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 188,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.48. 43,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.57. The company has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

