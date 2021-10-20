CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,679 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $169,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.53. 173,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,065. The company has a market cap of $433.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

