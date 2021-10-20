CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722,276 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.44% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $291,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $14,013,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.14. The stock had a trading volume of 35,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,639. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.