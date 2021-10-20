CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389,522 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Fiserv worth $250,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.55. 40,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

