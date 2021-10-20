CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $184,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

EW traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $115.32. 33,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,083. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

