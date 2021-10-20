CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,487 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.45% of TE Connectivity worth $200,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $4,777,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 148.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,395,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,027,000 after acquiring an additional 833,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $147.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

