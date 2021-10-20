CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.91 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.4% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of Amazon.com worth $1,911,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,434.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3,379.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
