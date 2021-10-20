CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.91 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.4% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of Amazon.com worth $1,911,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,434.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3,379.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

