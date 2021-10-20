CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $241.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,660 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $241,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after buying an additional 130,596 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.19.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $411.23. 54,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,473. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

