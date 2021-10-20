CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $252.83 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,390 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Automatic Data Processing worth $252,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,673. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.59 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.