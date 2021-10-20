CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $416.33 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $416,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. 93,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,002. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

