CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $491.78 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,049 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.1% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.50% of S&P Global worth $491,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $12.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $438.56. 28,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

