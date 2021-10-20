CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $556.96 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60,523 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.3% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.29% of Danaher worth $556,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $313.06. 77,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

