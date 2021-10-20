CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $859.56 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,136 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of Visa worth $859,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.72. The company had a trading volume of 92,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,428. The company has a market capitalization of $451.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.17. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

