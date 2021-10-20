CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 226,093 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,093 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.37% of CME Group worth $284,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after buying an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after buying an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,301,000 after buying an additional 417,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,972,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,252,000 after buying an additional 129,050 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.89. 12,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,958. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.