CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,632 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $254,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after purchasing an additional 989,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,190,102 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,292,000 after purchasing an additional 566,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.02. 26,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,790. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

