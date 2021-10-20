CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Adobe worth $536,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $633.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.