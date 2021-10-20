CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,011,885 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011,885 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of U.S. Bancorp worth $311,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,898,000 after buying an additional 1,506,279 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,205,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,270,000 after buying an additional 1,472,914 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. 101,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.