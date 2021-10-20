CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 124,885 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 124,885 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Apple worth $1,687,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Apple by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 13,141 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 93,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,089,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.84. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

