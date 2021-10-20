CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 128,223 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,223 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Zoetis worth $412,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $242,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,046. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day moving average is $188.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

