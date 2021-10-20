CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.20% of BlackRock worth $262,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $902.94. 2,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $895.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $870.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $587.90 and a one year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

