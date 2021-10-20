CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Medtronic worth $291,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,982,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,464,000 after buying an additional 1,419,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.67. 120,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,553. The company has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average is $127.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.