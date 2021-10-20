CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.32% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $171,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $649.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.48 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

