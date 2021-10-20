CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 281,281 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 281,281 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Union Pacific worth $389,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.93. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

