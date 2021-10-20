CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,882,445 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,867,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,882,445 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.62% of Energy Transfer worth $179,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 186,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,524,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

