CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 970,973 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,510,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 970,973 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Mplx worth $251,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 58,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,517. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

