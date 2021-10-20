CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,551 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $326,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after buying an additional 33,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $9.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $601.23. 21,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $236.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $568.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.55.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.