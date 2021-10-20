Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Ciena worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after purchasing an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $111,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

