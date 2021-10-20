Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Trimmed by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up 4.8% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Cigna by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,160,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,513,000 after purchasing an additional 402,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,400. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $160.37 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

