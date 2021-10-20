Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Cimpress worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

