Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CINF opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average is $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

