Cipher Reaches Market Cap of $168,990.23 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $168,990.23 and $2,393.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.02 or 0.00446225 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001051 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $612.50 or 0.00929567 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.