Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,938,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $791,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,215 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 509,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 53,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 54,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,771,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.