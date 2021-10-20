Citigroup Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$47.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.69.
Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.99. 307,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,450. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$16.02 and a 12-month high of C$43.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.36.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
