Citigroup Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$47.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.69.

Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.99. 307,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,450. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$16.02 and a 12-month high of C$43.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

