Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.83

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.83 and traded as high as $26.43. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 10,016 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $416.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 35,280 shares during the period. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

