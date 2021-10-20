Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $6.39. Citizens shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 33,150 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CIA shares. TheStreet upgraded Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citizens to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $316.14 million, a P/E ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 216,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

