Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $770.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $770.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $770.90 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $767.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $345,361,000 after purchasing an additional 104,091 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

