City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.20% of City Office REIT worth $60,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIO stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $817.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

