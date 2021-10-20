Civic Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $320.79 million and approximately $31.15 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civic has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00040424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00186906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00092520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

