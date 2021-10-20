Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Civista Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

