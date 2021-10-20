Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $87,491.77 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $87,491.77 and approximately $24.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00026114 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000980 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,296,375 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

