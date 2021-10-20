Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after buying an additional 893,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.28. 22,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $165.02 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

