Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,728 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

