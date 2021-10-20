Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,505 shares of company stock worth $529,301,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

Alphabet stock traded down $8.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,867.51. 13,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,485. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,589.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

