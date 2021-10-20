Claro Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,761,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,690. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.