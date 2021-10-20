Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,412 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 2.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after buying an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,210,000 after purchasing an additional 456,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,775,000 after purchasing an additional 101,778 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. 6,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $51.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.